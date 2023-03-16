Michigan’s FireKeepers Casino selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

The QCI platform is being deployed at the Michigan casino.

The Battle Creek venue has selected the platform for its marketing, player development and casino operations.

US.- FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan has contracted Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) platform for its gaming floor. The QCI platform is being deployed at the property and the marketing, player development, and casino operations team will begin training soon.

BJ Bouschor, VP of IT for FireKeepers Casino Hotel, said: “After an extensive evaluation process, we selected QCI because they are able to meet all of our needs, from reporting to analytics to marketing automation. We were also impressed with their platform’s ease-of-use, scalability, and their ability to bring in so many disparate data sources into our data warehouse.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “We are pleased to partner with FireKeepers Casino Hotel for deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform. The QCI platform will allow FireKeepers to consolidate all of their unique data sources, including gaming and non-gaming, into one data warehouse while also leveraging the scalability of our tool to drive incremental revenue.”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games and a 26-table live poker room. It has 446 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event centre, six dining destinations and multiple lounges. It’s the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and a host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, an EPSON Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event.

Online gaming receipts set new record in Michigan

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $187.3m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for January. That’s a decrease of 7.1 per cent from December’s $201.6m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were a state record $153.7m, beating December’s $132.4m by 0.6 per cent. However, sports betting receipts were down 31 per cent at $33.6m compared with $48.8m in December.

Combined adjusted internet gaming gross receipts and adjusted internet sports betting gross receipts were $156.2m in January, falling 7.2 per cent from December receipts of $168.2m. Internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were $138.3m, up 0.6 per cent monthly and up 26.7 per cent compared with $109.2m in January 2022.