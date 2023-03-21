Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming select Quick Custom Intelligence platform

The QCI Enterprise Platform will be deployed at casino properties.

US.- Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming have announced the deployment of Quick Custom Intelligence’s Enterprise Platform at casino properties. The launch is currently underway at US, Canada, and Punta Cana casinos.

Dan Ingster, vice president of gaming operations for Seminole Hard Rock support services, said: “This QCI Enterprise Platform rollout will unlock new ways to ensure and exceed the entertainment experience guests expect when visiting Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casinos. The QCI platform’s integration of market basket analytics combined with player development and marketing tooling empowers team members across the enterprise to engage with guests in new, powerful ways.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, chief executive officer of QCI, added: “We are proud to have deployed our QCI Enterprise Platform to support Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casino properties. This deployment is proof of the scalability of our platform for large enterprise organizations that have dozens of input source systems from hundreds of data tables. We thank Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming team members for widely embracing the tool and enabling us to further build out our capabilities.”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, has also contracted Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) platform for its gaming floor.