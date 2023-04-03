Everi Holdings installs new Dynasty Vue cabinet at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

The launch of Dynasty Vue showcases the Combo Cash Series.

US.- Everi Holdings has announced the first installation of the company’s new Dynasty Vue cabinet at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California. The first deployment of Dynasty Vue showcases the Combo Cash Series, with two distinct base themes, Rockin’ Reels and Secret Treasures.

The new cabinet provides sightlines comparable to a dual-screen cabinet but features a custom display with game mechanics players like those of a portrait cabinet. Everi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today (April 4), with Yaamava’ and Everi leadership, along with The Money Man, Everi’s brand ambassador.

Dean Ehrlich, executive vice president and games business leader at Everi, said: “We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Yaamava’ to introduce a new era in Everi’s hardware evolution. Their players will be the first to experience the cabinet’s immersive feel, coupled with our new Vue-exclusive game content.”

Kenji Hall, chief operation officer of gaming at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, added: “We are excited to be the first casino in the country to offer Everi’s newest video cabinet. With more than 7,000 slots, Yaamava’ is known for bringing the most popular, cutting-edge games to our guests to deliver a premium gaming experience and the Combo Cash Series on Dynasty Vue enables us to do just that.”

Exacta Systems launches Everi games at Boston Billiard Club & Casino

Exacta Systems has announced the launch of Everi’s first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire. Everi Holdings’ games include Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe, Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin’ Gems Deluxe, which are available now on Exacta Connect.

In 2022, Exacta Systems launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. Initially, it went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor.