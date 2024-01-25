Mobile sports betting in North Carolina to begin March 11

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has confirmed the launch date.

US.- Legalised online sports betting in North Carolina will begin on March 11, according to state regulators. That’s too late for the Super Bowl, but just in time for March Madness.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission approved the launch date and players will be able to begin to register for accounts on March 1. Retail wagering will follow shortly afterwards.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission is overseeing the licensing process. Seven mobile sports betting companies have applied for a licence to operate in North Carolina, meeting the deadline of December 27. The state regulator continues to accept applications, but initial applicants are expected to get first access.

The seven operators to apply for mobile licences are bet365; BetMGM; DraftKings; ESPN BET; Fanatics Sportsbook; FanDuel; Underdog. Operators must form partnerships with professional teams, leagues, and venues in North Carolina.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.