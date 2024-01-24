Caesars holds topping-off ceremony for Danville casino

The Caesars Virginia construction has reached the 12th and final floor of the casino’s hotel.

US.- Caesars has held a topping-off ceremony to celebrate the progress made on the construction of the hotel at its permanent Caesars Virginia casino in Danville. The construction has reached the 12th and final floor. The event included a crane lifting a tree and placing it at the top of the new construction.

Chris Albrecht, Caesars Virginia project manager, said: “This is a pretty exciting moment for myself and our team here. This is truly a big milestone for us in terms of the project. This has truly changed the skyline of Danville. When you come from miles around, you now see this great addition to the three sisters here. It also shows that we’re building more than just a casino. This is going to be a resort destination.

“In some cultures, they say that keeping the tree above the building also demonstrates respect for the earth that we disrupted here. It also shows that we have done a lot of great construction and gives us a chance to thank our team that has been able to build this safely.”

The property will include a 320-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and a Caesars Sportsbook. The new gaming venue will open this year. Caesars Entertainment broke ground on the construction of Caesars Virginia Casino in August 2022.

Virginia gaming revenue reaches $51.2m in November

The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue was $51.2m in November, up 3 per cent from October´s $49.6m. Operators paid $10.3m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened on July 8, 2022. Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened on January 23, 2023 and the temporary Caesars Virginia in Danville opened on May 15.