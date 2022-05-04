Danville Casino opening delayed to 2024

Caesars Virginia’s venue was expected to open in 2023.

US.- Caesars Virginia has announced that the opening of its new Danville Casino has been put back a year to 2024.

In April, Caesars Entertainment named Baltimore, Maryland-based Whiting-Turner as the general contractor to build its $500m Caesars Virginia resort and casino in Danville. The project is expected to create 900 construction jobs and 1,300 new operational jobs.

Caesars spokesperson Robert Livingston said: “This project will open in 2024. No one is more motivated than Caesars to get this off the ground and begin generating revenue for the company and for the community. We have seen supply chain issues and other market forces that continue to wreak havoc.”

The $500m project, which was approved by voters in Danville last November, will feature a 500-room hotel, casino floor, Caesars sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room with 25 tables, a restaurant, and entertainment offerings. The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games.

There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. The site for the casino is the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in the Schoolfield area. The area is undergoing abatement and demolition.

Virginia sports betting handle reaches $470m in March

The Virginia Lottery reported a sports betting handle of nearly $470m for March, the second-highest total since sports betting launched in the state in January 2021. The handle represented a 16.8 per cent increase from February’s $401.9m but was behind January’s all-time high of $485.5m.

The figure was up 54.4 per cent year-on-year. Gross operator revenue was $33.7m, the third-highest monthly total yet and a rise of 22.6 per cent compared to February. The operator win rate was 7.2 per cent.

