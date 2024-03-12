Caesars expands mobile betting offer in North Carolina

After becoming the first sportsbook to start accepting online wagers at two venues, Caesars Sportsbook is now accepting mobile sports wagers across the state.

US.- After becoming the first sportsbook to start accepting online wagers in North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, Caesars Sportsbook is now taking mobile sports wagers across the state. The firm started accepting bets last week through a relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Regulated online sports betting in North Carolina began on March 11. Governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “North Carolina is filled with sports fans who’ve shown us how passionate they are about their teams. The expanded launch of our Caesars Sportsbook mobile app serves as an opportunity for fans to get a little closer to the sports they love, and we look forward to providing a best-in-class mobile sports wagering experience to more North Carolinians that pays homage to the sports excellence that is engrained in the state’s history.”

Sports fans in the state can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register online, and deposit funds to take advantage of a sign-up offer for first-time users. In addition to its launch offer, Caesars Sportsbook offers golf-specific Caesars Rewards experiences.

Last week, DraftKings in collaboration with Nascar brought in Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen for a ceremonial first bet at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte. DraftKings chief commercial officer Jeremy Elbaum and North Carolina state rep Zack Hawkins participated in the event.