North Carolina’s Catawba Two Kings Casino makes donation to youth education club

The Catawba Two Kings Casino has made a donation to KM Elite Club.

US.- The Catawba Two Kings Casino in North Carolina has donated $10,000 to KM Elite Club, which provides educational and recreational programmes for ages five to 15. The donation was raised through the Share Change programme from October through December 2023.

Through the Share Change programme, casino patrons can donate their change from slot vouchers in the ticket boxes on the casino floor. The programme has raised $100,000 since July 2021.

KM Elite Club, founded in 2008, received the donation at Kings Mountain City Council meeting, where representatives received the 2024 Kings Mountain Community Spirit Award.

Kathy George, president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, said: “Catawba Two Kings Casino patrons continue to support the Share Change programme so that we can support worthy organizations like KM Elite Club. The work this organization is doing for youth in the community is making a difference in many young lives.”

Caesars starts accepting mobile bets in North Carolina

Caesars Entertainment announced its sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, became the first sportsbook to start accepting online wagers in North Carolina. Through a relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, it has started taking bets at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel and surrounding tribal lands ahead of the statewide launch of online sports betting in North Carolina on March 11.