Busy bee players can chase sweet prizes in NetEnt’s newest slot: Bee Hive Bonanza™

NetEnt welcomes players to its latest slot, Bee Hive Bonanza™, where bees fly across the five-row, five-reel slot to make sweet nectar.

Press release.- NetEnt has launched a new slot game with potential prizes sweet as honey: Bee Hive Bonanza™. Set in a medieval, bumblebee-themed environment, the diligent bees of this online slot game will win over players’ hearts at the first glimpse.

Busy bees fly across the five-row, five-reel slot to make sweet nectar while protecting their queen in a quaint countryside landscape of rolling green hills and colourful blooming flowers.

When the Bee Hive symbols appear alongside Bee symbols, they will react and award instant cash prizes to the player.

Beyond the original Bee Hive symbol, the Multiplier and Adder variations further boost potential winnings.

Six or more of the same symbol landing anywhere on the reels trigger a scatter win. Upon winning, all symbols disappear, activating an Avalanche™ of additional symbols, which may lead to multiple wins on one single spin.

Honey Pot scatter symbols take the bees into Free Spins when three or more appear on the reels. Busy bee players who cannot wait for Free Spins—the Buy Feature flies them to the Bonus Round for a guaranteed 10, 15, or 20 Free Spins.

James Jones, Head of Business Development at Evolution said: “Bee Hive Bonanza™ players will love the oh-so-sweet reactions between the different types of Hive and Bee symbols. The team has created a medieval, greenery-surrounded world where Bee Knights humbly serve the Royal Bee while ensuring that the pots are always full of honey. Bee Hive Bonanza™ is an entertaining example of fable meeting fun in a great gaming experience.”