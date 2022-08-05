NetEnt’s iconic Starburst™ celebrates 10-year anniversary

The birthday party event saw game creators and operators come together to enjoy a decade-long slot story.

Press release.- It’s now been 10 years since the initial launch of Starburst™, and current fans and new players are still enjoying Starburst™ Wilds, brilliant gems, electrifying sounds, and arcade-like effects sending players straight up into the outer hemisphere.

Starburst™ is a true classic and has become an iconic game for the industry. In the last two and a half years alone, the game has seen an incredible 18 billion spins, and with the potential for big wins hitting astronomical heights, graphics and thrilling animation, this game is set to remain a timeless piece of work.

Since 2012, the game has seen a new sequel launched – Starburst™ XXXtreme. Live since July of last year, Starburst™ XXXtreme has brought players all the beloved features of the original, whilst including new-age features such as cranked-up volatility that creates a space odyssey with a jaw-dropping gaming experience and spectacular win potential. It also sees the debut of XXXtreme Spins, which players have the option of purchasing to guarantee Starburst™ Wilds when activated.

NetEnt celebrated Starburst’s™ achievement in style. With live music, Starburst™ themed photo booths, a 3D Mapped birthday cake shooting fireworks, and out-of-this-world astronaut performers. The birthday party event saw game creators and operators come together to enjoy a decade-long slot story and to toast to the next decade.

Todd Haushalter, chief product officer at Evolution, commented: “The event was an incredible way of celebrating Starburst’s™ 10-year anniversary. A decade-long run for a single slot game is an incredible achievement, and it’s been a top favourite with players ever since it was first launched. From the looks of things, that’s going to keep going, and going, and going. Starburst™ is the full package – an exciting, classic game that entertains you right from the start. I can’t wait to see what the next decade brings.”

See also: Holland Casino Online to add NetEnt online slots for the Dutch market

Evolution launches Gold Bar Roulette

Evolution announced the launch of Gold Bar Roulette, a new addition to its live Roulette family and a game that puts players in control while offering increased entertainment and rewards.

The “putting players in control” element means players can now choose their own lucky numbers instead of multipliers being assigned to random numbers. At the same time, players can take advantage of the potential for massively multiped wins by choosing the size of the multipliers.

In Gold Bar Roulette, every player can win valuable Gold Bars with multipliers during the course of what is an otherwise standard game of Roulette. A random number of Gold Bars can be won when winning on a Straight Up bet. Each Gold Bar is worth 88x and can be used in future game rounds on any Straight Up bet to greatly increase the payout in the event of a win. A player’s won Gold Bars remain available in their account for 180 days.

Todd Haushalter, chief product officer at Evolution, said: “Having witnessed the amazing popularity of our Lightning Roulette game, we know there is an appetite for unique Roulette games that add extra suspense, entertainment and potential for big payouts. We also know how much players love big multipliers, so for Gold Bar Roulette we thought why not go a step further and give the player more control—why not let the player choose what numbers will pay big – and how big the payout should be?”