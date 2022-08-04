Evolution launches live craps in Pennsylvania

Craps is another step for Evolution in expanding its portfolio in the US.

The new version of the classic dice game aims to make the game easier to understand and play for both experienced players and newcomers.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the launch of its Live Craps casino game in Pennsylvania. Set in a speakeasy-style studio, this unique version of the classic dice game looks to make the game easier to understand and to play for both the experienced player and the newcomer.

With both an ‘Easy Mode’ and a simple online interactive tutorial explaining the game and how best to enjoy playing it, Craps is another step for Evolution in expanding its portfolio in the US and giving players in Pennsylvania a full suite of Live Casino options.

Having already launched in Europe back in 2020, and subject to regulatory approvals, Evolution is aiming to launch Live Craps across Michigan and New Jersey shortly.

Jeff Millar, commercial director, North America at Evolution commented: “This game was the very first online Live Craps game in the industry, and it was a landmark moment for Evolution. We’re very proud to be able to offer it to our operators and their players in the state of Pennsylvania today.”

Millar added, “The game itself is going to thrill Craps enthusiasts throughout the US and is sure to attract some new fans. The game captures all the excitement of a traditional Craps table, and the decadence of the speakeasy era, and brings it to the online casino world in style. We can’t wait to see what players think of it and look forward to launching this game into more states in the future.”

Evolution launches Gold Bar Roulette

Evolution has recently announced the launch of Gold Bar Roulette, a new addition to its live Roulette family and a game that puts players in control while offering increased entertainment and rewards.

The “putting players in control” element means players can now choose their own lucky numbers instead of multipliers being assigned to random numbers. At the same time, players can take advantage of the potential for massively multiped wins by choosing the size of the multipliers.

In Gold Bar Roulette, every player can win valuable Gold Bars with multipliers during the course of what is an otherwise standard game of Roulette. A random number of Gold Bars can be won when winning on a Straight Up bet. Each Gold Bar is worth 88x and can be used in future game rounds on any Straight Up bet to greatly increase the payout in the event of a win. A player’s won Gold Bars remain available in their account for 180 days.

What’s more, players can choose to stack multiple Gold Bars on a single Straight Up bet spot—and the potential multiplied payouts grow accordingly. Chip bets and Gold Bar bets are kept separate, with the Gold Bars having their own value as well as their 88x multiplier value. This presents many exciting winning possibilities for players.

What also stands out in Gold Bar Roulette is the stunning live game environment. It resembles the most enticing gold bullion vault imaginable, with the suspenseful opening of the vault in every game round playing a key role in determining how many Gold Bars players are able to win in that round.