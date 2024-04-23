Bragg Gaming signs online casino content distribution deal with Light & Wonder

The partnership includes European regulated markets, the US and Canada.

Canada.- Igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has signed an international online casino content distribution agreement with Light & Wonder. The deal will include various European-regulated markets, the US and Canada.

Games from Bragg’s proprietary studios, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games will be added to Light & Wonder’s online ecosystem. Exclusive content from the supplier’s Powered by Bragg partners will also be integrated.

Matevž Mazij, chief executive officer at Bragg Gaming Group, said: “Light & Wonder is a world-leading platform and games provider, and this distribution deal will be hugely beneficial for us, as our content will be in front of new audiences through its large operator network boosting exposure of our games. We have focused on strengthening our content portfolio over the last year and this partnership is a testament to the popularity and appeal of our games which have been proven successful in markets globally.”

Steve Mayes, senior director digital partnerships at Light & Wonder, added: “We are thrilled to be working closely with Bragg, and are looking forward to offering their content across our network. This deal is a great showcase for the power of our aggregation platform and global scale. We already have a number of key operators lined up to launch Bragg games and excited to further expand our portfolio of games partners.”