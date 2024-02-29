Light & Wonder reports 13% revenue growth for Q4

Light & Wonder has achieved its 11th consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has reported results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31. In Q4, gaming revenue was $496m, up 13 per cent compared to the prior year period. Gaming machine sales rose by 31 per cent globally.

SciPlay revenue reached $204m, a 12 per cent increase from the prior year period. Igaming revenue increased 13 per cent to $70m. Full-year revenue increased 16 per cent to $2.9bn.

Matt Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Light & Wonder, said, “2023 was a banner year for Light & Wonder. Our businesses delivered double-digit growth across the board throughout the year, enabled by strategic investments and strong execution. We consistently leverage a differentiated product strategy and plan to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Oliver Chow, chief financial officer of Light & Wonder, added: “We continue to see healthy trends in the business and were able to capitalize on many of the opportunities presented to us in 2023 to deliver strong top- and bottom-line growth, both in the quarter and for the full year. Our teams continued to deliver quality earnings with improved metrics over the course of 2023. Moving forward, we will focus on driving sustainable growth and executing against our balanced and opportunistic capital allocation strategy with discipline, driving value for all stakeholders.”

Light & Wonder to manage Las Vegas’ airport slot floor

Light & Wonder has announced that its system solutions have been selected to manage the Michael J Gaughan Airport Slot Concession slot floors at Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas. The firm’s solution is set to go live in Q2, replacing the airport’s existing solution for more than 1,100 slot machines across multiple terminals.

Jon Wolfe, president of global systems and service at Light & Wonder, said: “Light & Wonder is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the gaming experience. Our systems solution is designed to elevate casino hospitality and improve customer service to deliver an unparalleled level of player satisfaction.”