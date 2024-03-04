Relax Gaming content now available via Light & Wonder

The agreement is focused on Europe, US and Canadian markets.

Relax Gaming has signed a partnership with Light & Wonder that will see its proprietary content offered to operators in key regulated markets.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has signed a deal with Light & Wonder that will see its proprietary content offered to leading operators in key regulated markets worldwide.

The agreement, focused on Europe, US and Canadian markets, will see a host of top-tier Relax Gaming titles made available for players to enjoy, including 2024 releases Bill & Coin, Sweetopia Royale, and Cowabunga Dream Drop. In addition to this, many legendary releases from Relax Gaming’s rich content portfolio such as Tempe Tumble, Money Train, and Snake Arena will also be on offer.

Light & Wonder said that its online ecosystem delivers more than 4,500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios “with unrivaled ease of integration that is robust and secure”.

Nadiya Attard, chief commercial officer at Relax Gaming, said: “Light & Wonder has firmly established its market-leading aggregation platform as one of the best in the business for suppliers looking to further extend the reach of their content. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together.”

Steve Mayes, digital partnership director at Light & Wonder, said: “Relax Gaming’s proprietary content needs no introduction. We are absolutely delighted to be able to supply our customers with their award-winning portfolio of innovative games.”

See also: Lucky thirteen as Relax Gaming and LeoVegas celebrate latest Dream Drop Mega Jackpot winner

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 shortlisted at 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards for Slot of the Year,, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.