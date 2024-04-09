Bragg Gaming announces resignation of Ronen Kannor as chief financial officer

Kannor will depart in June.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that Ronen Kannor has notified the board of directors that he will resign from his position as chief financial officer (CFO) to pursue other career opportunities. He will leave on June 3.

Matevž Mazij, chief executive officer and chair of the board, said: “We thank Ronen for his dedication and commitment to Bragg over the past four years and for his unwavering service as a pivotal member of the leadership team. During his tenure as CFO, the Company has undergone a huge positive transformation including being uplisted to the Toronto Stock Exchange, dual listed on the NASDAQ and successfully completing two acquisitions, all while reporting consecutive years of revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA growth. We wish Ronen all the very best in his future endeavors.”

Kannor commented: “It has been an honor to be part of the Bragg team which has successfully navigated many challenges and continued to deliver consistent growth over the past four years. I thank the Board for their support throughout my time with Bragg, and I am now fully focused on ensuring a smooth handover to my successor. Special thanks goes to my finance team, who work tirelessly to deliver the positive change and financial growth that the Company continues to achieve. I wish them and all of my colleagues continued success with Bragg now and in the future.”

In November 2023, Bragg Gaming Group announced president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon’s resigned effective December 31.