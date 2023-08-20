Bragg Gaming launches content with bet365 in Ontario

Bragg’s launch with bet365 in the Canadian province expands its presence in North America.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has launched its new content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with bet365 in Ontario. Bet365 players in Ontario will be able to access proprietary content, such as Fairy Dust from Atomic Slot Lab and Sea of Plenty from Indigo Magic and new titles from the Powered by Bragg portfolio, such as Devils Lock from Blueberi.

Lara Falzon, president and chief operating officer at Bragg Gaming Group, said: “We’re delighted to work with bet365, one of the leading operators in Ontario, to bring our player-engaging content to their customers in the Province. This new content introduction with bet365 is the first step in what we believe will become a broader relationship for the introduction of our proprietary and exclusive third-party content with this leading iGaming operator in additional markets.

“With Ontario pacing as one of the largest iGaming markets in North America, our partnership with bet365 will play an important role in our North American growth strategy and help drive consistent, long-term growth.”

A bet365 spokesperson added: “We’ve been aware for some time of the high-quality content that Bragg Gaming creates. We’re thrilled to welcome Bragg into our portfolio of cutting-edge gaming content partners, in one of our most exciting markets. Customers in Ontario will now be able to enjoy an even wider selection of market-leading titles within our Games product.”

Bragg Gaming has previously launched its new proprietary content and Remote Games Server (RGS) technology with FanDuel Group in Michigan and Connecticut.

iGaming Ontario appoints Heidi Reinhart as chair

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has appointed Heidi Reinhart as its new chair. She replaces Dave Forestell, who departs from his position to serve as the new chairman of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Reinhart is a Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, where she practices securities and corporate law. She is a member of the Ontario Securities Commission’s Securities Advisory Committee and the Toronto Stock Exchange Listing Advisory Committee and has been a member of the AGCO Board of Directors since 2020. In 2023, Reinhart received the King’s Counsel designation.