iGaming Ontario appoints Heidi Reinhart as chair

Reinhart will replace Dave Forestell.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has appointed Heidi Reinhart as its new chair. She will replace Dave Forestell, who will depart from his position to serve as the new chairman of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Reinhart is a Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, where she practises securities and corporate law. She is a member of the Ontario Securities Commission’s Securities Advisory Committee and the Toronto Stock Exchange Listing Advisory Committee and has been a member of the AGCO Board of Directors since 2020. In 2023, Reinhart received the King’s Counsel designation.

Forestell stepped down from the iGaming Ontario Board when he accepted his appointment as the chair of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario last week. He has been chair of iGaming Ontario since July 2021.

