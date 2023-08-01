Bragg Gaming launches content with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut

The Dutch regulator said it was pleased with the level of response.

US.- Igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has launched its new proprietary content and Remote Games Server (RGS) technology with FanDuel Group in Michigan and Connecticut.

FanDuel’s players in both states have access to an initial selection of games, including Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, and Spin Games. Additional games from Bragg’s portfolio, including from Powered by Bragg partner studios such as Bluberi, Incredible Technologies, Galaxy Gaming, Sega Sammy Creation, and King Show Games, will be made available in the coming months.

The launch of Bragg’s content with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut represents an extension of an existing collaboration between the two companies in North America, with Bragg’s Spin Games content already live with the operator in New Jersey and Ontario. The company began rolling out its newest Bragg Studios content with FanDuel in Ontario in June.

Bragg has also launched its new content and technology with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) in Pennsylvania.

Yaniv Sherman, chief executive officer for Bragg Gaming Group, said: “We are focused on increasing our North American presence by providing leading iGaming operators with our newest engaging games which we expect will help deliver consistent, long-term growth.

“As such, the rollout of our new proprietary and third-party exclusive games and technology with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut is a significant proof point of the success of our new U.S. content roadmap. We are excited to expand on our existing relationship with FanDuel through this launch and look forward to serving their customers with premium content that helps them grow player engagement and retention.”

In 2022, Bragg Gaming reported strong full-year results, with record revenue, gross profit and EBITDA. Revenue for the full year was up by 45.2 per cent at €84.7m, and the trend continued into the fourth quarter, with revenue up 50.3 per cent at €23.7m.

