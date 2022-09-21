Bragg Gaming and Bally’s Interactive partner for content development

The deal will offer exclusive igaming content through several studio partners.

US.- Igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group and Bally’s Interactive, the digital arm of Bally’s Corporation, have reached a content development agreement covering Bally’s Interactive online brands such as Virgin Casino, JackpotJoy and Vera&John.

They will launch content from Bragg’s proprietary slots studios, including Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic, as well as from a range of exclusive proprietary and third-party titles from Bragg’s existing and future portfolio.

Bragg will also distribute titles via its Remote Game Server from a select number of Bally’s Interactive’s third-party partner studios, marking a new and exclusive distribution channel for igaming content from developers including Gaming Arts and King Show Games.

The arrangement increases the diversity of the content Bragg features in key regulated markets such as the UK and the US with an option for more studios to be added to the partnership.

Yaniv Sherman, chief executive officer of Bragg Gaming Group, said: “Bally’s Interactive, and before that Gamesys, has a well-earned reputation for recognizing quality game development studios that offer content differentiation that attracts players, a key driver of player engagement across globally regulated iGaming markets.

“By bringing proprietary content from our Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic studios, as well as games from our exclusive third-party portfolio, to Bally’s Interactive online brands in different jurisdictions around the world, we are expanding the reach of our most popular games that also offer us our best economic returns.

“In addition, with this partnership we are significantly growing our portfolio of high-quality, exclusive third-party titles which we expect will further strengthen our profile in key regulated markets. We look forward to working closely with the Bally’s Interactive team to establish market and brand-specific game launch roadmaps that will bring more players the content they favour.”

Robeson Reeves, president of Interactive at Bally’s Corporation said: “Bragg’s ability to offer games at speed and with simplicity into new markets is strategically important for us and we’re delighted to enter into this new partnership with a group that is quickly becoming one of the industry leaders.

“Both Bally’s Interactive and Bragg have enjoyed strong growth in recent months and share similar ideals in terms of providing high-calibre entertainment with care, making this an alliance we’re very confident will lead to great mutual success.”

Bragg Gaming expands engagement product to sportsbook

Earlier this month, Bragg Gaming Group announced that it has expanded its player engagement and gamification product Fuze to its sportsbook product. The Fuze toolset is already available to customers of Bragg’s online casino content via its proprietary distribution platform.

The toolset enables operators to leverage event-driven betting demand with targeted gamified promotions which can be tracked in real-time. Fuze sports betting promotions offer many options to help operators promote specific sporting events. It can also be used to operate loyalty programmes.