Genius Sports partners with Bally’s Interactive

Genius Sports agreed to an official data, trading & live streaming partnership with Bally’s Interactive.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched a major new partnership with Bally’s Interactive, a division of Bally’s Corporation that operates the omnichannel provider’s sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports platforms.

Under the terms of the comprehensive agreement, Genius Sports will provide Bally’s Interactive brands, including its online sportsbook Bally Bet, with its full suite of official data and live streaming solutions. Genius Trading Services, Genius Sports’ highly bespoke sportsbook solution, will help Bally’s Interactive to maximize profits and operational performance across thousands of events every year.

Included in this partnership is Genius Sports’ leading portfolio of exclusive, official data rights, comprising the English Premier League, NASCAR, CFL, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer and the NFL. Bally’s Interactive will be given access to Genius Sports’ exclusive suite of NFL products and services, including the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

Genius Sports will also deliver thousands of low latency video feeds through its rapidly expanding streaming solution. Bally’s Interactive customers will benefit from an enhanced live betting experience through streams of top-tier football leagues across Argentina, Colombia, Iceland and China, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues globally.

“With its market-leading brands and impressive line-up of official sports team partners, we are thrilled to enter into such a wide-ranging partnership with Bally’s Interactive,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “Our highly bespoke official data, trading, risk and live streaming solutions will power first-class betting experiences for Bally’s customers across the U.S.”

“Working with Genius will help ensure that our products have the industry-leading features consumers expect from their favourite sports apps,” said Adi Dhandhania, Chief Operating Officer of Bally’s Interactive North America.

Genius Sports Group revenue and adjusted EBITDA beats 2Q 2022 guidance

Genius Sports has recently announced the financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlighted aspects

Genius Sports beats Group Revenue and Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second consecutive quarter.

Group Revenue of $71.1m ($75.0m at guidance exchange rate1 $68.0m guidance).

Group Net loss of $4.8m and Group Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4m ($9.0m at guidance exchange rate1 $8.0m guidance).

U.S. revenue nearly quadrupled year-on-year in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

“We remain highly focused on delivering profitable growth and have executed ahead of expectations through the first half of the year. We continue to utilize our partnerships and unique technology to yield strong results and build upon our commercial strategy,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports co-founder and CEO.

“We have maintained steady EBITDA profitability globally and established a leading position within the U.S., all while achieving EBITDA profitability at the group level. Genius has strong momentum and we feel confident in the continued execution of our strategic plan.”