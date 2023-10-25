Boyd Gaming completes $50m renovation at Fremont Hotel and Casino

The new gaming floor offers 120 games on the site of the former buffet area.

US.- The gaming and hospitality company Boyd Gaming has completed the final part of a $50m renovation at Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The casino’s gaming floor was upgraded as well as its entrance and bar.

The new gaming floor offers 120 games on the site of the former buffet area with a new entrance on Third Street. In January, a FanDuel Sportsbook opened along with 10,000 square feet of additional gaming space and a six-stall food hall. FanDuel provides odds and branding to the venue while Boyd continues to manage the book’s betting operations.

See also: Boyd Gaming partners with NHL franchise Las Vegas Raiders

Executive vice president of operations Steve Thompson said: “Once we’re done, the entire Fremont casino will have the look and feel of this expanded casino space that you see — a modern, exciting new design for one of downtown’s most legendary properties.”

For the quarter ended June 30 2023, Boyd Gaming reported net income of $192.5m, representing $1.89 per share. Net income for Q2 2022 was $146.8m, representing $1.33 per share.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas continues renovation plan with convention center

The Venetian Las Vegas has announced a $188m renovation plan for its conference centre, which will be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026. The renovation, designed by the firm Woogmaster Studio, is part of The Venetian’s $1bn redevelopment. The venue has opened its high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino floor and redesigned its sportsbook.

Design elements will include a new colour palette, lounge spaces for meetings and new technology. A new lounge will provide space for invitation-only events.