The Venetian Resort Las Vegas continues renovation plan with convention center

The Venetian Las Vegas plans to complete the $188m renovation in stages between 2024 and 2026.

US.- The Venetian Las Vegas has announced $188m renovation plans for its conference centre, which will be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026. The renovation, designed by the firm Woogmaster Studio, is part of The Venetian’s $1bn redevelopment. The venue has opened its high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino floor and redesigned its sportsbook.

Design elements will include a new colour palette, lounge spaces for meetings and new technology. A new lounge will provide space for invitation-only events.

Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said: “Embarking on a refresh of a convention center that hosts back-to-back events year in and year out is no easy task, but our promise is to provide our guests a best-in-class experience. The finishes and amenities planned were thoughtfully curated based on feedback from our customers and will usher in a new era of Venetian Meetings and maintain our position at the forefront of the industry.”

Tony Yousfi, chief sales officer at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, added: “Since inception, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has led the landscape of meetings and conventions and remains at the forefront of this industry, so we’re thrilled to have this renovation elevate the property to yet another level to better serve our guests.”

The Venetian Las Vegas and Yahoo have announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for the Yahoo Sportsbook on The Venetian casino floor. The sportsbook has been redesigned.