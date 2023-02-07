Boyd Gaming partners with NHL franchise Las Vegas Raiders

Boyd’s 10 Las Vegas Valley venues become Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

US.- Boyd Gaming and National Hockey League (NHL) franchise the Las Vegas Raiders have announced a new partnership in Nevada. Under the agreement, Boyd’s 10 Las Vegas Valley casinos will be designated as Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Raiders and the team’s Allegiant Stadium.

As a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium, Boyd Gaming will receive prominent signage and brand placement, including the rebranding of the west side of the stadium’s upper deck. Additionally, Boyd will be a presenting partner of one Raiders home game each year, and the Raiders’ weekly in-season radio show will be “Presented by Boyd.”

Boyd and the Raiders will also partner in regular customer promotions, communications and advertisements.

Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “Since arriving in Las Vegas, the Raiders have greatly enhanced and strengthened our city’s reputation as the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World, giving fans across the country another reason to visit southern Nevada.

“The Raiders have been equally committed to our community off the field, giving back generously to nonprofit organisations and charitable causes across the Las Vegas Valley. Boyd is proud to partner with an organisation and team that share our long-standing commitment to the well-being of the southern Nevada community.”

Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan said: “We are proud to partner with Boyd Gaming, who share our values of integrity and commitment to community. We know that with this respected partner, we will be able to provide Raider Nation with even more exciting activations and experiences.”

Boyd Gaming results

Last week, Boyd Gaming announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The casino operator reported revenue of $922.9m for the three months ended December 31, 2022. That’s an increase of 4.9 per cent from Q4 2021.

Gaming accounted for $653.9m, food & beverage and rooms $74.2m and $50m respectively and other revenue $144.8m. Net income for Q4 totalled $172.7m, compared to $109.8m in Q4 2021. Total adjusted EBITDAR for Q4 2022 increased 4 per cent year-on-year to $360.1m, with adjusted earnings climbing 18 per cent to $181.8m.