Booming Games enters partnership with BetArabia

BetArabia received Lebanon's first & only legal online gaming license from the Ministry of Finance in 2022.

Through this new agreement, BetArabia players will gain access to Booming Game’s slots like Burning Classic, TNT Bonanza and Cash Pig, among others.

Press release.- Booming Games has revealed its latest collaboration with BetArabia, Lebanon’s exclusive regulated online casino.

Booming Games’ selection of slots has been fully integrated into BetArabia’s innovative platform, offering players access to popular titles like Burning Classic, TNT Bonanza, and Cash Pig, among others from our diverse portfolio, including Buffalo Hold and Win, Power of the Vikings, and The Wild Wings of Phoenix.

BetArabia, owned by Casino Du Liban, received Lebanon’s first & only legal online gaming license from the Ministry of Finance in 2022. The history of Casino Du Liban dates back to July 29, 1957, when it was granted Lebanon’s sole gaming license and opened the iconic Casino Du Liban. Today, it remains the only legal online casino in Lebanon, holding the exclusive gaming license.

As part of this partnership, players can look forward to an array of new features, improved gameplay mechanics, and a diverse selection of gaming content. Both companies are dedicated to nurturing a vibrant gaming community and equipping players with the tools they need to excel in the digital realm.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with BetArabia, the sole regulated online casino in Lebanon. This marks another milestone for our company as we continue to distribute our gaming content worldwide.”

Tigran Geghamyan, head of operations, said: “This collaboration heralds a new era of gaming excellence. By merging our respective expertise and resources, we are set to deliver an unparalleled dynamic and immersive gaming experience.”