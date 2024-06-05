Booming Games announces its new collaboration with SportBet.it

This collaboration further enriches the gaming experience, providing access to a diverse selection of high-quality games.

This integration allows Italian players to enjoy some of the provider’s top-performing games.

Press release.- Booming Games announced its new collaboration with SportBet.it, one of Italy’s biggest operators.

Last week, Booming Games achieved a successful integration of their premium gaming content with SportBet.it. This integration now allows Italian players to enjoy some of the provider’s top-performing games, including Burning Classics, Buffalo Hold and Win, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, and more. This collaboration further enriches the gaming experience, providing access to a diverse selection of high-quality games.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We are pleased to announce that our partnership with Sportbet.it. Italy is a highly significant market, and our presence here is crucial for our company. We are committed to ensuring that our upcoming gaming content remains as entertaining as ever. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

See also: Booming Games presents its latest Mexican adventure “The Chillies”

Alessandro Palumbo, casino manager at SportBet.it, commented: “We’re thrilled to offer an even greater variety of top-quality games through our partnership with Booming Games. The integration of their premium gaming content further solidifies our commitment to providing the best possible gaming experience for our Italian audience. We look forward to seeing our community enjoy these exciting new additions to our platform.”