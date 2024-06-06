Booming Games unveils Ultimate Hold ‘N’ Win slot

This new video slot game with a Vegas vibe has different engaging features.

Press release.- Set against the backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip, accompanied by a jazz band soundtrack, Booming Games launches its game, Ultimate Hold ‘N’ Win.

A 5×3, 20 pay-line video slot, Ultimate Hold ‘N’ Win is jam-packed full of features, including Bursting Wilds and Grid Expansion. When a Bursting Wildlands, it unlocks the locked reel rows, expanding the layout to a 5×5 grid with 30 pay lines. The Wilds burst, turning the entire reel into Wilds, amplifying the potential pay-outs.

The Hold ‘N’ Win feature is triggered by landing three bonus symbols and this feature initiates 3 re-spins and is always played at the 5×5 grid, with lots of reel positions for coins. Each spin where value symbols land resets the re-spins, keeping the anticipation high. A collect symbol gathers all the Value symbols and clears them, making space for new ones.

In addition, players also have the chance to trigger the Unlimited Win Multiplier which increases by +1 after every winning re-spin up to 10x, building anticipation and overall player enjoyment. Ultimate Hold ‘N’ Win™ is the first ever Hold and Win slot with a persistent growing multiplier.

Moritz Blume, director of products at Booming Games said: “We know that players love the classic fruit slot games and Ultimate Hold ‘N’ Win is taking this concept and turbocharging the entertainment value.

“From the fantastically designed graphics that our team have worked so hard on, to the many engaging features that players have come to expect from Booming Games – this video slot has it all and what better place to bring the game to life, than in Vegas Baby.”