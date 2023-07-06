Bookmaker Fitzdares opens pub at Royal Windsor Racecourse

The sports betting operator has launched a novel approach to on-track betting.

UK.- The sports betting operator Fitzdares has taken a novel approach to on-track betting in the UK by opening its own pub. The Fitzdares Arms opened to racegoers at Royal Windsor Racecourse this week.

The West London bookmaker has courted a reputation for doing things differently with a highly personalised approach to its customers, offering tailored in-person and online betting aimed at the high-end market. The bookmaker has locations at Mayfair, the Cotswolds and Ascot racecourse.

CEO William Woodhams said: “We do so love Windsor and have really made it our home over the last three years. Therefore it only made sense for us to give the pub the old Fitzdares makeover. We cannot wait to welcome our members and the Windsor faithful. I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Fitzdares went international this year with a launch in Ontario, Canada, in February. The bookmaker operates a membership scheme under which customers pay £600 a year. It says it currently has 2,000 members. It is believed to be looking for a new main location outside of Mayfair due to the need for more space. Last year Fitzdares joined the Betting and Gaming Council and sealed a sponsorship deal with Fulham FC.