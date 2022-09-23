Fitzdares scores sponsorship deal with Fulham FC

The partnership is being billed as a marriage between London’s oldest professional football club and one of the “world’s original bookmakers”.

UK.- The high-end bookmaker Fitzdares has been upping its profile recently. Now it’s sealed a sponsorship deal with Fulham FC, which it’s billing as a “marriage of two historic institutions”.

Fitzdares describes itself as “one of the world’s original bookmakers”, dating back to 1882. Meanwhile, Fulham FC is London’s oldest professional football club, founded in 1879.

Fitzdares said it saw Fulham FC as the perfect club to raise its profile in football betting. It said the “innovative partnership” would place an emphasis on shared moments, history and humour, with a series of fun activations and messaging.

Fitzdares presents itself as an upmarket or premium bookmaker. Known for its text betting, it also boasts a members-only club in Mayfair called The Fitzdares Club. It noted that The Fitzdares Club provides a comfortable and luxurious location in the heart of Mayfair to watch Fulham games.

Fitzdares CEO William Woodhams said: “This partnership has its roots in the 19th century and we are bursting with excitement to finally join up with London’s original football club.

“Dare I say, the only place better to watch football than The Fitzdares Club is at the Cottage. We will be adding a Craven Cottage Pie to our menu immediately to bring a taste of West London royalty to Mayfair.”

Fulham FC sales director Jon Don-Carolis added: “We are delighted to welcome Fitzdares as Fulham FC’s Official UK Betting Partner. Our organisations are proud of our heritage and embrace innovation whilst providing a closer and more personal experience for our fans and audiences.

“An aligned partnership between the world’s oldest bookmakers and London’s original football club is poised to deliver a range of exciting and creative initiatives throughout the season.”

In August, Fitzdares became the latest member of the UK’s Betting and Gaming Council. It said it was joining the BGC to contribute to the promotion of the sector’s voice amid upcoming regulatory changes. With the publication of the UK government’s white paper following its review of gambling legislation delayed by months, Fitzdares said it aimed to add to the “plurality of opinions” in the area.