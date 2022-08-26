Fitzdares becomes latest BGC member

The members-only bookmaker has joined the UK’s Betting and Gaming Council.

UK.- The UK’s lobby and standard association, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), has gained a new member – the Mayfair-based members-only bookmaker, Fitzdares. The racing-focused bookmaker said it was joining the BGC to contribute to the promotion of the sector’s voice amid upcoming regulatory changes.

Publication of the UK government’s white paper following its review of gambling legislation has been delayed for months but is expected once a new prime minister is appointed next month. Fitzdares said it aimed to add to the “plurality of opinions” in the area.

CEO William Woodhams said: “As a medium sized independent and boutique business, we wanted our voice heard. The BGC gives us the opportunity to be at the table where the key decisions are being made in UK gaming.”

Fitzdares is a members club, aiming to offer a personal betting experience with a strong customer relationship. It has two physical sites, one in London’s Mayfair and one in the Cotswolds, and also takes bets online and via an app.

The operator said it shared the BGC’s views on affordability checks, which have been an area of contention throughout the government’s review of the 2005 Gambling Act.

It noted that both it and the BGC see affordability as “a welcome and necessary move” but believe measures need to be targeted at vulnerable customers to avoid impacting on all players.

BGC calls for “urgent action” on energy prices for UK’s land-based gaming sector

Earlier this week, the BGC called for urgent action on energy prices to avoid a “catastrophic” impact on land-based gaming operations. It’s calling on the UK’s next prime minister to tackle the increasing burden of energy costs for the hospitality and leisure sectors.

The BGC said that Britain’s 121 land-based casinos and 6,500 betting shops were being hit hard by soaring energy bills along with the rest of the hospitality sector. It reminded the government that the sector directly employs 44,000 people and supports a further 48,000 jobs, while contributing £4bn to the UK economy and generating £2bn in taxes each year.