bj88 seals front-of-shirt deal with AFC Bournemouth

The gambling operator has signed a two-season deal.

UK.- The gambling operator bj88 has become the front-of-shirt partner of AFC Bournemouth for the next two seasons. It will become the Premier League club’s official Asian sports betting partner and a principal partner for a record-breaking fee for the club.

bj88 was founded in 2021 and operates in Latin America and South Asia. It plans to expand in the UK. The club stressed that bj88 will contribute to community projects on health, well-being and inclusion for adults. It will also feature messaging in promotional materials to encourage responsible gambling.

A spokesperson from bj88, said: “We are truly excited and honoured to agree this important and mutually beneficial partnership with such a historic and globally respected footballing brand as AFC Bournemouth.”

The company added: “We have been very impressed throughout with the club’s determination and ambition, and we look forward to working with the club in supporting them with some exciting innovations moving forward.”

bj88 already has sports sponsorship with Bologna FC in the Italia Serie A, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s Twenty20 cricket league and the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Rob Mitchell, Commercial Director at AFC Bournemouth, stated: “The club is excited to be partnering with bj88 in what is a record-breaking deal. Their investment will have huge significance to help us compete in the Premier League both on and off the pitch.”

The deal comes as English football bodies announced a code of conduct for gambling-related agreements. Signed by the FA, Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League, the voluntary framework is to be implemented before the start of this season. Premier League clubs have agreed to ban front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship from the end of the 2025-26 season, but other placements will remain permitted. In the meantime, clubs continue to sign agreements.

Recent months have seen Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers sign new shirt sponsorship deals with Net88 and DEBET respectively. Meanwhile, Spreadex and Sunderland AFC have hit on a compromise, giving fans the option to buy 2024-25 home shirts without the branding of the financial trading and sports betting firm.