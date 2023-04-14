English Premier League confirms ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship

The Football Index case could impact on the UK government's review of gambling legislation.

Meanwhile, the SPFL has ruled out similar gambling sponsorship restrictions in Scotland.

UK.- The English Premier League has agreed to voluntarily limit gambling sponsorship in a bid to head off the possibility of a complete ban. The idea was first floated last July amid the expectation that the government’s review of gambling legislation would lead to a complete ban on gambling sponsorship.

In a vote with 18 in favour and two abstentions, Premier League clubs have agreed to remove gambling brands from the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season. Gambling sponsorship on other locations, such as on sleeves or non-matchday shirts would presumably still be allowed.

The 2026 date was chosen to leave time for clubs to transition from existing agreements. There are currently eight Premier League teams with front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship agreements, including Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle United.

The league said the decision followed extensive consultation among clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as part of the government’s review of the 2005 Gambling Act. It said it is also working with other sports bodies to develop a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

In a statement, the league said: “Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.”

SPFL says no prospect of similar ban in Scotland for now

The move is likely to put pressure on other sports and leagues to follow suit. The English Football League, which is sponsored by SkyBet, has warned that such a restriction would be financially harmful to clubs in its division.

North of the border, Celtic and Rangers are reported to be on alert since both sides benefit from gambling sponsorship, from Dafabet and from Unibet and 32Red respectively. Meanwhile, Dundee United has a partnership with QuinnCasino.

However, the SPFL is maintaining that individual sponsorships are “a matter for each club” and that there is no prospect of a Premiership-wide ban on shirt gambling sponsorship for the time being.

