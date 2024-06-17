Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers seal gambling sponsorship deals

The Premier League clubs have entered into agreements with Net88 and DEBET.

UK.- Despite the upcoming voluntary ban, the English Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed new shirt sponsorship deals with gambling operators. Crystal Palace will carry the name of Asia-facing operator Net88 on the front of shirts for the 2024-25 season while Wolves will feature DEBET for two seasons.

Crystal Palace said the Net88 deal set a new record for the club. Net88’s logo will feature on training wear, the club website and at Selhurst Park stadium.

Palace chief commercial officer Barry Webber said: “We’re pleased to announce this principal partnership ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign as we build upon the excellent form of the men’s team at the end of last season. Net88 is a global online gaming platform for sports and gaming fans alike, and we’re looking forward to working with them at this exciting time.”

Wolves’ deal is also a new record for the club, which is owned by Shanghai-headquartered Fosun Group. DEBET branding will feature on Woles’ playing shirt and on training wear.

General manager for marketing and commercial growth Russell Jones said: “Since our discussions began, we’ve been impressed with their professional approach, and their appointment of knowledgeable individuals, who will be dedicated to making sure this partnership is a success.

“We look forward to working with DEBET over the next two seasons to grow the presence of both brands internationally.”

Last year, Premier League clubs agreed to ban front of shirt gambling sponsorship. However, the agreement does not come into force until the end of the 2025-26 season. As such, several clubs are making the most of the last two years in which they can seal front-of-shirt deals with gambling operators. From 2026-27, gambling sponsorship will still be allowed, but not with gambling logos on the front of shirts.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has recently announced a five-year title sponsorship deal with William Hill. The SPFL divisions are now named the William Hill Premiership, William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1 and William Hill League 2. The brand and the league have entered into a deal with EPIC Global Solutions to run what’s being described as a first-of-its-kind programme to raise gambling harm awareness in Scottish football for players, staff and supporters.