The FA, Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League have agreed on a joint code.

UK.- The major English football bodies have agreed on a code of conduct for gambling-related agreements. Signed by the FA, Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League, the code will come into force for the 2024/25 season.

The stakeholders say the voluntary framework is to be implemented before the start of this season. Premier League clubs have agreed to ban front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship from the end of the 2025-26 season, but other placements will remain permitted. In the meantime, clubs continue to sign agreements.

Recent months have seen Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers sign new shirt sponsorship deals with Net88 and DEBET respectively. Meanwhile, Spreadex and Sunderland AFC have hit on a compromise, giving fans the option to buy 2024-25 home shirts without the branding of the financial trading and sports betting firm.

The code is similar to one announced by the British Horseracing Authority. It lists four key principles: protection, social responsibility, reinvestment and integrity. The main aim is to ensure gambling sponsorships are delivered in a responsible way and “limit the reach to children and those at risk of gambling-related harm”.

Football competitions and clubs should only enter into agreements with gambling companies that are licensed by the Gambling Commission or covered by a white-label partnership. Meanwhile, areas of stadiums designated for the exclusive use of families should not display gambling logos.