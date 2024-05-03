BGaming has teamed up with Wow Vegas to create its latest title WOW Elvis Frog Trueways

The new title has resurrected one of their most loved characters of the brand, Elvis Frog.

The dynamic slot includes a coin respin feature, four jackpots, free spins and multiplier wilds.

Press release.- BGaming has teamed up with US social casino Wow Vegas to create the operator’s first branded title, WOW Elvis Frog Trueways.

BGaming has resurrected one of their most loved characters, Elvis Frog, who returns to explore the charm of Las Vegas with a female companion in this feature-rich release. Through this collaboration, Wow Vegas has benefitted from the studio’s expertise in customisation, receiving a high-energy game that takes their brief from concept to creation.

In the base game, the coin respin feature can be activated in this game when six or more of coin symbols appear on the reels in one spin, and triggers three respins. Here, the initial gold coins stick, while any additional coin or lightning symbols increase the respins by three.

In addition, the lightning symbol can drop in any unit, dividing it into units of a smaller size. The newly-formed units are filled on the next spin. If this symbol lands on a small unit, a big or middle unit will be randomly selected to split. This mini-game continues until the respins end or all positions are filled with coin symbols.

Mini, major or mega jackpots can also be won in the coin respin feature. Mini or major coins correspond with each Jackpot and can land on the reels, triggering the win. To bag the mega jackpot, all 48 positions must be filled by coins.

Moreover, free spins can be triggered by four or more star scatters landing on the reels. The number of free spins depends on the amount of scatters, with four symbols triggering 12 free spins, five triggering 15, and six triggering 20. Additional free spins can then be awarded if a further three or more Scatters appear on the reels once more. During this mode, every Elvis Frog Wild symbol has a multiplier of x2, x3 or x5.

This colourful celebration of the city of show business demonstrates BGaming ongoing commitment to delivering top-quality branded games that match perfectly with the client’s identity and brief.

Alexandr Shavel, chief research and development officer at BGaming, said: “This fast-paced branded game shows the expertise of our team in creating customised offerings for clients. WOW Elvis Frog Trueways puts the artistry of our studio on full display, with the brief given by Wow Vegas meticulously followed.

“The popular character is accompanied by a lively rock and roll soundtrack and detailed artwork that are unforgettable. We look forward to working with our valued partner on further releases in the future.”

Samuel Morales Sanchez, operations lead at Wow Vegas, said: “This new title marks a significant milestone as our first branded release collaboration with BGaming, ushering in a new era in social gaming with unparalleled customisation, ensuring the ultimate user experience.

“BGaming made the entire process seamless. Our brief was injected with creative ideas to create what players like today. We enjoyed collaborating with the studio and have plans to expand our joint titles going forward.”