BGaming unveils its latest slot, Wild Tiger

Wild Tiger celebrates the charming characteristics of Chinese culture.

Press release.- Igaming content provider BGaming introduces its latest release, Wild Tiger. Set against a mountainous backdrop, the slot includes a Lines Change feature, along with classic Wilds and Scatters, and a lively cast of animal symbols.

The timeless magic of East Asia is on display in this alluring, medium-low volatility slot, with the charismatic tiger, a powerful panda, and coloured handscrolls, gracing the 5×4 grid.

A mysterious yin-yang Scatter drops on any reel and pays in any position. At the same time, the gameplay is enhanced by an exciting yet simple Lines Change feature, which allows players to switch the number of paylines between 20, 40, 60, 80 or 100, for a higher bet, to control the slot’s volatility.

The fiery tiger Wild symbol substitutes for all symbols on the reels except Scatters. With 97.11 per cent RTP and an x3,000 max multiplier, this game offers a serene journey to the Far East, with five magical line levels to enjoy.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Our fierce orange friend is the star of Wild Tiger, adding to our line-up of in-demand Asian-themed slots, which celebrate the charming characteristics of Chinese culture.

“The Lines Change feature adds extra depth, meaning players can enjoy Wild Tiger their way, with the promise of serene sound and detailed animations making it unforgettable.”

BGaming continues its creative project When Art Meets Gaming next year and will attend ICE London 2024 on Stand N8-120, between 6th and 8th February 2024.