Kate Puteiko: “We’ve got a chance to establish BGaming as a trusted and respected brand in the Brazilian igaming scene”

Exclusive interview.- Following an auspicious debut at SiGMA Americas 2024, Kate Puteiko, chief marketing officer at BGaming, sat down with Focus Gaming News to talk about the company’s experience in Brazil, the opportunities they saw in the LatAm market and also gave details about the “When Art Meets Gaming” project.

What are the key highlights and takeaways from your experience at SiGMA Americas, and did you achieve your objectives there?

Well, our experience at SiGMA Americas was quite an adventure! It was our first time showcasing BGaming in Latin America with our stand. Everything was new to us – the country, the city, the vibe, and, of course, the expo itself. It’s hard to put into words how exciting it was! As we expected, the expo in Brazil had its unique flavour compared to the ones in Europe.

We at BGaming put in a lot of effort and preparation beforehand, so while it’s a bit early to share specific outcomes, I’m confident the expo was highly fruitful. Our team came up with new solutions, valuable connections, and plenty of insights on further tapping into the LatAm market.

Can you elaborate on the details of BGaming’s latest art collaboration for the “When Art Meets Gaming” project?

BGaming’s latest art collaboration marks our 6th venture into our ongoing project, “When Art Meets Gaming.” For our debut at SiGMA Americas, we’ve ramped up our support for local artists by partnering with Brazilian street art duo, Clandestinos Art.

These talented artists, Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack, have over 20 years of experience in mural creation and have developed stunning interpretations of some of BGaming’s beloved characters, including Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS, Aztec Magic Bonanza, Scratch Alpaca, Book of Cats MEGAWAYS, Penny Pelican and Jogo do Bicho.

Clandestinos Art has gained international recognition for their unique artistic approach. Their fusion of reality and imagination creates a captivating visual narrative that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Illustrations of BGaming’s game characters by Clandestinos Art were featured in a limited merch collection, branded gifts, and at our stand during SiGMA Americas.

This collaboration not only enhances our presence at the event but also supports emerging creatives through charitable donations.

BGaming went beyond SiGMA participation by supporting an art institute in Sao Paulo. What was the purpose behind this donation?

BGaming is all about going the extra mile. About a year and a half ago, we launched our creative project, “When Art Meets Gaming,” which not only showcases creativity but also serves as an opportunity to support local artists financially. So, ahead of SiGMA Americas in São Paulo, we decided to expand our initiative beyond art collaborations.

We supported the A7MA Galeria Institute, a contemporary space dedicated to promoting art in the city. The donated funds contributed to the institute’s needs and supported activities to inspire children to embrace art. The children even got to paint murals on their house facades with art educators from the A7MA Institute!

It’s gratifying to partner with the A7MA Institute to promote street art in Brazil and help young artists from the city’s outskirts. It’s our way of giving back and fostering creativity in every way possible. Moving forward, BGaming remains committed to being a socially responsible company and continuing its charitable efforts.

Following BGaming’s recent collaboration with Blokotech, have any new partnerships or opportunities emerged as a result of your presence at SiGMA Americas?

Just before SiGMA, we were buzzing with activity and fruitful collaborations in Latin America. Recently, BGaming solidified a significant content partnership with Salsa Technology, a major gaming tech provider in Brazil.

We also made our debut in Argentina through a partnership with the country’s largest casino chain, Casino Club, expanding our footprint in the region. Furthermore, we sealed a significant deal with Atlas-IAC, a B2B software supplier, to bring our game portfolio to Brazilian players.

SiGMA Americas was another chance for us to network, forge new relationships, and strengthen existing ones in the region. While it’s still early to pinpoint specific new deals from the event, it positively impacted our development in Latin America.

What do you think are the main challenges and opportunities within a giant market like the Brazilian?

Over the past few years, the Brazilian market has been growing at an astonishing rate. With that growth comes intense competition, which pushes BGaming to find ways to stand out and make its mark.

One of the main challenges we face is navigating the complex regulatory landscape, which can vary significantly from region to region within Brazil. Plus, we’ve got to understand the cultural differences and preferences to ensure our games resonate with Brazilian players.

But despite these difficulties, there are loads of opportunities for growth and expansion. Brazil’s got a vast and diverse population of potential gamers, which means there’s a big demand for what we offer. As regulations become clearer and the market matures, we’ve got a chance to establish BGaming as a trusted and respected brand in the Brazilian igaming scene.

Overall, while the Brazilian iGaming market has challenges, we’re optimistic about its opportunities for BGaming.

How do you feel the Latin American gambling markets will evolve in terms of player trends and technology impacts? How do you adapt your products to the LatAm market?

I believe Latin America is already influencing both game providers and operators. BGaming’s been studying players for a while now and keeping a close eye on trends. We understand what products and services are needed for the Brazilian market. So, we’re already working on creating games and marketing promo tools tailored specifically for local players.

We see significant differences between European and Latin American players, and we’re doing everything we can to meet their needs. For instance, our stats show that players in Latin America love BGaming’s casual and high-volatility games that offer big wins. That’s why soon we will release Lucky Dragon MultiDice X, a game with a unique feature from BGaming and, of course, dragons — a hit theme in Latin America.

We also notice a lot of interest in our scratch games like Scratch Alpaca and Capymania. People are drawn to the colourful graphics and the excitement of scratching for big prizes. That’s why we’re expanding our portfolio to include more scratch games like 3 King Scratch and Luck & Magic Scratch.

What other events in LatAm are you planning to attend for 2024 and how do they align with the company’s growth strategies in the region?

As part of our company’s ongoing expansion in the LatAm region, we’ve planned a lineup of events for 2024 at which our delegates will be present.

Next up on our agenda is the CGS LAtAm in Chile in May, followed by G&M Events Peru and the PERU GAMING SHOW 2024 in June. These events align perfectly with our growth strategies in the region, giving us valuable opportunities to connect with key industry players, showcase our products, and strengthen our presence in Latin America.