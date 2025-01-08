Maine casinos report decline in December revenue

A decrease in slot machine revenues at Oxford and Hollywood casinos contributes to a statewide revenue drop. Sports betting shows promising growth in its first full year.

US.- Maine’s casinos experienced a revenue decline in December, according to the latest report from the Maine Gambling Control Unit. Statewide casino revenues dropped to $12.4m, reflecting a 3.8 per cent decrease from November and a nearly 4.7 per cent decline compared to December 2023.

Oxford Casino was the largest contributor to the revenue drop, generating $6.45m from slots and $1.1m from table games. While table game revenues increased from November, slot revenue experienced a notable decrease, both month-over-month and year-over-year. The year-over-year decline in Oxford’s slot revenues was the most significant, accounting for more than 83 per cent of the statewide revenue drop.

Hollywood Casino also saw a decline in its slot revenues, which amounted to $4m for December. Although this was lower than November’s and December 2023 figures, Hollywood’s table game revenue increased year-over-year, surpassing $765,000. However, it still reflected a substantial month-over-month decline of over 21.8 per cent.

While Maine’s casinos are facing struggles in December, other gambling areas are thriving. The Maine Gambling Control Unit reported that sports betting, which has been legal for a year, generated $6m in revenue during its first full year.