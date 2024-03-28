BGaming adds a jewel to its crown with 3 Kings Scratch

BGaming’s latest release features three games in one, along with autoplay and turbo modes, and discounted pack purchases.

Press release.- BGaming has introduced a regal twist to its popular scratch portfolio with the latest release, 3 Kings Scratch. The casual title features three games in one, along with autoplay and turbo modes, and discounted pack purchases.

In this easy-to-follow scratch game, players can select either a green, purple or red card, each with different bet values and layouts. The trio of grid types can be switched in-game.

A win occurs if the player matches one of the royal-themed symbols in the larger bottom field to a winning symbol at the top of the card. Payout values are clearly displayed under each symbol.

The most affordable green cards offer a 4×3 grid, while the purple card expands the field to 4×4, and the red with the highest winning potential is 5×4, enhancing the chances of a win.

Players can also hit autoplay or turbo modes in this very high volatility 3 King Scratch game. Autoplay automatically scratches each card to reveal the symbols, while turbo mode sifts through a pre-set number of cards, only stopping on winners. The light-hearted release offers 90 per cent RTP and a max multiplier of x20,000.

The release also includes a Buy Packs discount option, where players can save up to 25 per cent on each card when buying in packs of 10, 50 or 100.

Mikalai Dzneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “Six months on from the first scratch release, this type of game has quickly become a highlight of our portfolio for many players. The latest title 3 Kings Scratch offers simple yet enjoyable gameplay with a recognisable format.

“To enhance the experience, we have added three games in one, with an option to switch between three grid sizes in just one click.”