BGaming gains momentum in Romania with Superbet

BGaming will integrate 41 games licensed for the Romanian market onto Superbet’s casino platform via iSoftBet’s game aggregator.

Press release.- BGaming is continuing to expand its market share in Romania after penning a partnership deal with global entertainment platform Superbet.

As part of the agreement, BGaming will integrate 41 games licensed for the Romanian market onto Superbet’s casino platform via iSoftBet’s game aggregator. Players have access to popular hit releases such as Lucky Oak and Big Atlantis Frenzy, and will have an opportunity to check out other BGaming titles soon.

International operator Superbet has a significant presence in several European countries, including Romania, Poland and Belgium. The company offers casino games, sports betting, live casino, lottery and virtual sports.

Following a record-breaking year, Superbet has now entrusted BGaming to enhance its casino game proposition for its Romanian customers. The collaboration marks BGaming’s third in Romania.

See also: BGaming introduces first dual volatility slot with Diamond of Jungle

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to integrate a selection of our most engaging games with Superbet’s renowned platform after a successful entry into Romania.

“This partnership recognises our growing position in the market, and we are pleased to make a portion of our creative portfolio available to Superbet’s players.”

Nicholas Yu, head of content & Live Casino at Superbet, said: “BGaming is an excellent partner, and their gaming portfolio is helping us deliver on our goal of offering unique and unforgettable experiences to our players.

As we continue our journey of exponential growth, we are very pleased to establish this agreement and provide our players with some of the best games on the market.”