Better Collective names Mikkel Munch-Jacobsgaard to lead investor relations

Munch-Jacobsgaard will take up the role of director of investor relations from June 1.

Sweden.- The sports betting affiliate media group Better Collective has appointed Mikkel Munch-Jacobsgaard as director of investor relations. He will take up the role on June 1, replacing Christina Bastius Thomsen, who has been made head of corporate compliance and sustainability.

Munch-Jacobsgaard was previously involved in institutional equity sales at Danske Bank and SEB, advising on equity investments in the Nordics.

Flemming Pedersen, chief financial officer at Better Collective, said: “In Better Collective we have known Mikkel for a long time, through our investor relations work, and have always been impressed with his knowledge of Better Collective’s business, the trends driving our industry and not least his deep understanding of the dynamics of the equity markets.

“In our management team, we are convinced that Mikkel’s professional skills and personality are a perfect match for Better Collective and our ambition to further build strong relations with our external stakeholders.”

Other recent hires at Better Collective include Adam Rosenberg as head of marketing and communications for its US operations, Pernille Holbøll as its senior director of group branding and media and Pablo Jensen as its senior VP of product and technology.

Last month, Better Collective acquired Canada Sports Betting (CSB), marking a move into Canada as Ontario launched its online sports betting market on April 4. It will pay up to $23.5m, of which $17.5m is an upfront cash payment and $6m a deferred cash payment contingent on certain deliverables in three months.