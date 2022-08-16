Better Change launches Gamblewise tool for land-based gaming venues

The Gamblewise tool is intended to improve safer gambling measures at land-based venues.

Gibraltar.- Better Change Limited has launched a new responsible gambling tool named Gamblewise. It says the tool is intended to improve safer gambling measures at land-based gambling venues.

Based in Gibraltar, Better Change specialises in problem gambling intervention. It says its new solution will be available for land-based operators to install to help protect retail consumers. It will allow operators to request that customers set limits on the time they spend playing and on the amount they spend.

When players reach their limit, the Gamblewise tool sends a notification to the player’s mobile phone or other devices to make them aware of it and remind them of their initial intention. Better Change said staff would also be motivated to engage and interact with customers who have reached the limits they set.

The company stressed that the tool was not intended to be restrictive but to allow players to retain control.

Better Change founder Victoria Reed said: “We are extremely proud to be launching our Gamblewise product as it is not only a product which fits into the Better Change portfolio. We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients an innovative, commercially sympathetic and effective way to support their existing safer gambling strategies.”

Gamblewise is free for players and funded by a monthly fee charged to each venue for installation and maintenance.

Gamblewise founder Andrew Tottenham said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Better Change, an organisation known for its innovation and dynamism. We look forward to working together with Better Change to distribute safer gambling tools throughout the UK industry and overseas for the benefit of players and operators.”

Gamstop reports rise in registrations

The gambling self-exclusion service Gamstop has reported that it registered 43,500 new users in the first six months of 2022. That takes the total number of registrations it has processed since it launched in April 2018 to more than 300,000.

The first six months of 2022 saw an average of 7,000 registrations per month, up 9 per cent year-on-year. The service normally sees more registrations in winter, but this year reported more registrations in the second quarter than the first.

Earlier in the year, Gamstop was awarded best Data for Good Initiative at the 2022 British Data Awards. The scheme was commended for its use of data to prevent problem gamblers from continuing to use betting sites.