Gamstop recognised at British Data Awards

Gamstop has seen a big rise in users over the past two years.

The gambling self-exclusion scheme was awarded best Data for Good Initiative.

UK.- The online gambling self-exclusion scheme provider Gamstop has been awarded best Data for Good Initiative at the 2022 British Data Awards. The scheme was commended for its use of data to prevent problem gamblers from continuing to use betting sites.

Some 280,000 people are currently registered with Gamstop in the UK, with exclusion periods of six months, 12 months or five years. The service saw a 28 per cent rise in registrations over the past two years. Users can remove themselves from the database after the selected time period if desired.

Gamstop said the award “further validates the significant impact a data initiative like this has on potentially vulnerable people”.

Gamstop CEO Fiona Palmer said: “Winning this award alongside our technology partners, The Datashed, underlines our capability to use data safely and effectively to help potentially vulnerable individuals.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this achievement and the team who have worked so hard to continuously improve the Gamstop scheme.”

In January, the industry standards association, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), selected Gamstop to run a trial of a single-customer view for gaming operators.

A single-customer view, which government minister Chris Philp has been pushing the industry to develop, would allow data to be shared so that licensed operators can use information about a player’s activity with other licensees to inform their assessments of risk.