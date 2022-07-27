Gamstop reports rise in registrations

Gamstop has seen an average of 7,000 registrations per month in 2022.

The UK-based gambling self-exclusion service has reported 43,500 new registrations in the first half of 2022.

UK.- The gambling self-exclusion service Gamstop has reported that it registered 43,500 new users in the first six months of 2022. That takes the total number of registrations it has processed since it launched in April 2018 to more than 300,000.

The first six months of 2022 saw an average of 7,000 registrations per month, up 9 per cent year-on-year. The service normally sees more registrations in winter, but this year reported more registrations in the second quarter than the first.

Despite figures from the Gambling Commission’s quarterly survey showing that gambling harm remains at a record low, Gamstop says more still needs to be done to protect those at risk.

CEO Fiona Palmer said: “Our most recent data suggests gambling-related harm remains a serious problem and it is widely accepted that action is needed to protect those most at risk. We are now recording an average of more than 7,000 new registrants each month, which is almost a double-digit increase year-on-year.”

She said Gamstop had not been able to identify the cause for the rise in registrations, but said that it could suggest an increase in gambling harm.

She said: “Although we cannot be certain about the reasons for this, our internal analysis implies that higher volumes of self-exclusion are evidence of a sustained prevalence of gambling-related harm, as well as a greater awareness of Gamstop,” Palmer said.

“We look forward to seeing the government’s recommendations for reforming the gambling laws in the forthcoming white paper, now expected this autumn.”

Earlier in the year Gamstop was awarded best Data for Good Initiative at the 2022 British Data Awards. The scheme was commended for its use of data to prevent problem gamblers from continuing to use betting sites.

Meanwhile, the gambling harm minimisation consultancy EPIC Risk Management has reported that it offered educational material to 34,759 students in UK schools and colleges in the last financial year

Patrick Foster, head of delivery for education and CSR, said: “If that’s how many we’ve spoken to directly, goodness knows how many brothers, sisters and family members have heard it via that trickle effect – it’s probably far wider.

“For all of us who facilitate, the bit where it hits home the most is that pupil who comes up to you and says ‘I have somebody at home who really struggles with this and I now have an understanding of what they’re going through’ or ‘I’m struggling with this myself; this has made me think about my behaviours’ and we’re able to support them.

“That’s what we cherish the most, but I think what’s scary is how often that happens and emphasises the need and relevance for what we do.”

EPIC plans to provide more resources on video game loot boxes, which Foster described as “methods of gambling that sit outside the regulations”. EPIC is one of several bodies to have criticised the UK government’s decision not to legislate on the mechanic. It also identified the rise of cryptocurrency and NFT trading as potential areas of risk for young people.

Foster said: “The emergence of cryptocurrency trading and NFTs are new mediums in which young people are engaging with online risk-taking behaviours and the exposure and accessibility to them make them elements within the gambling landscape that cannot be ignored.

“The popularity of these types of gambling-related activities are of huge concern to many parents and schools that we work with.”

The consultancy also plans to expand its operations to deliver content remotely in Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, India and Southeast Asia.