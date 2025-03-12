Border Casino unveils gaming floor expansion

The Oklahoma casino has added 25,000 square feet of gaming and amenity space.

US.- Border Casino in Oklahoma has unveiled an expansion, adding 25,000 square feet of gaming and amenity space. The expansion includes nearly 700 new games, a second bar, an expanded café and new entrances.

The venue added over 18,000 square feet of floor space and a new cash cage. The 2,440-square-foot high-limit area provides 700 additional games. A new 1,310-square-foot bar has opened on the gaming floor to complement the existing bar. The expanded Kitchen 35 café will seat up to 136 guests.

Photo: Border Casino.

John DeMoss, general manager of Border Casino, said: “This incredible expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Border Casino. The enlarged space, addition of nearly 700 new electronic games and our enhanced amenities will elevate the overall experience at Border Casino. Our dedicated team is ready to provide exceptional service to our growing clientele.”

Photo: Border Casino.

Located off Exit 1 of I-35 near the Oklahoma/Texas border, the casino features over 2,400 electronic games.

Meanwhile, Treasure Valley Casino & Hotel in Davis, has reopened its hotel after a renovation. It has a new lobby, rooms and renovated amenities. There are now 62 rooms over six categories, including Jr. King Suites, Jr. Double Queen Suites and King Suites, providing accommodation for up to six guests.