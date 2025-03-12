Belle of Baton Rouge in Louisiana rebrands under the Bally’s name ahead of reopening

The rebrand follows the recent merger of Bally’s with The Queen Casino & Entertainment.

US.- The Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel in Louisiana has been rebranded as Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel ahead of its March 31 reopening. The rebrand follows the recent merger of Bally’s Corporation with the Belle’s parent company, The Queen Casino & Entertainment.

New signage reflects the name change, including LED displays. The 10-storey property in downtown Baton Rouge has been renovated. It has 242 rooms, suites, a fitness centre and a VIP lounge with panoramic views.

Richard Cannon, general manager of the Belle of Baton Rouge, said: “Bally’s brand is respected worldwide, and it’s thrilling to have a name that’s synonymous with contemporary entertainment join the Baton Rouge community.”

New signing. Photo: Bally’s Baton Rouge.

Daniel Hutchinson, hotel operations director, added: “We can’t wait to welcome guests to the new Bally’s hotel Every space has been reimagined to provide patrons with an elevated, luxury experience. With a variety of rooms to choose from and incredible views of the river, downtown and LSU, there’s truly something for everyone.”