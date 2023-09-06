Betr Holdings launches sports betting product in Virginia

The microbetting-focused gaming company has launched its real money sportsbook product.

US.- The microbetting-focused gaming company Betr Holdings has announced the launch of its real money sportsbook product in Virginia, its third state following Ohio and Massachusetts. The Betr Fantasy & Sportsbook app is available on the iOS store and the Betr – Microbetting app on the Google Play store.

Virginia will be the final Betr Sportsbook launch using Betr’s V0 product, ahead of Betr’s V1 Sportsbook launch in additional and existing states in 2024. It follows Betr’s acquisition of the Chameleon platform from FansUnite.

Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr, said: “We are thrilled to continue expanding our online sports betting business by launching in Virginia just in time for the NFL season. Virginia will be the final state where we launch V0 of the Betr Sportsbook, before rolling out our V1 Sportsbook product in existing and new states next year.

“The state has a dynamic fan base across both collegiate and professional sports and we are excited to introduce our differentiated product experience to this market while continuing to bring our leadership in responsible gaming to Virginia, just as we have done in other jurisdictions. This now marks the 27th jurisdiction Betr is live for real money between having recently launched Betr Picks in 24 jurisdictions and being live with V0 of Betr Sportsbook in Ohio, Massachusetts, and now Virginia.”

In July, Betr Holdings announced the launch of Betr Picks, a pick ’em style fantasy game that it has added to its real money and free-to-play online sports betting (OSB) product, Betr Sportsbook. Betr Picks is now available in 24 jurisdictions. The company plans to expand its fantasy reach to at least 30 jurisdictions by the end of 2023.