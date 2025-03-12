Bally’s names Mira Mircheva as executive vice president and chief financial officer

Current CFO Marcus Glover has been appointed as executive vice president of Global Operations Group.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced that Mira Mircheva has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer, subject to regulatory approvals. Marcus Glover, Bally’s current CFO, has been appointed to serve as the company’s executive vice president of Bally’s Global Operations Group.

With more than 25 years of experience in finance, Mircheva most recently served as chief financial officer of The Queen Casino & Entertainment. Previously, she was a partner and research analyst at Standard General. She also worked as senior research analyst at Perella Weinberg Partners Asset Management and as vice president in credit principal investing at Goldman Sachs. She joined the Goldman Sachs Investment Banking Division as an analyst in 2001. She is currently a member of the board of directors of White Energy and Intralot SA and holds a BA in Economics from Colgate University.

Mira Mircheva

Robeson Reeves, Bally’s CEO, said: “On behalf of the board of directors and the entire leadership team, I am thrilled to welcome Mira to Bally’s. She brings considerable experience to this role and her experience as CFO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment will be invaluable as we integrate Queen into Bally’s.”

Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s board of directors, added: “Mira’s experience as a CFO and strong financial acumen and operational experience make her the right person to help Bally’s continue to grow and achieve our long-term financial goals.”

Mircheva commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Bally’s at such an exciting time for the Company and to leverage my experience with Queen to continue to strengthen our financial position by optimizing our cost structure, enhancing the efficiency of our operations and leveraging the collective experience of our Board and my newest colleagues across the globe.”