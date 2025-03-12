Soft2Bet to launch igaming solutions and products in the US

The launch will see the company unveil a new brand in New Jersey.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced its plans to launch in the US headlined by the debut of its award-winning Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) product, made possible through a market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment. The launch will see Soft2Bet unveil a new igaming brand in New Jersey, following necessary regulatory approvals, and with a targeted launch in the Summer of 2025.

Uri Poliavich, founder and CEO of Soft2Bet, said: “As a global company with a proven history of success and innovation, our plans to launch in the US is monumental for Soft2Bet and our continued growth. We are set to redefine gamification here in the US and ultimately provide players with an incredible gaming experience with the debut of a new and transformative iGaming brand this summer.”

MEGA is now available

Soft2Bet’s award-winning MEGA will soon be available to operators in the US. The MEGA product, which Soft2Bet unveiled in 2023, has quickly redefined and transformed gamification with increased engagement, customized player experience, and a proven player retention model. The company stated operators around the world using Soft2Bet’s MEGA gamification technology platform have seen a positive impact with high engagement and retention including: a 400 per cent increase in screen time, 65 per cent increase in Net Gaming Revenue (NGR), 50 per cent increase in deposit amounts, and a 45 per cent increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Soft2Bet’s proven history and success

Soft2Bet was originally launched in 2016 and was founded by Poliavich, who is focused on creating generational and innovative products to revolutionize the gaming industry. The company has a proven track record of developing and launching successful igaming brands around the world such as Betinia (Denmark, Sweden), Yoyocasino (Sweden), Campobet (Denmark, Mexico, Sweden), Quickcasino (Sweden) and Don.ro (Romania).

Soft2Bet currently holds a portfolio of 16 global licences in countries including Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Mexico, Ontario (Canada), Romania, Spain, and Sweden. Overall, Soft2Bet offers more than 12,500 games from hundreds of providers and conducts more than 1 million live events each year, with gaming features available in more than 20 languages for significant global reach and rapid scaling.

Soft2Bet has received numerous recognitions and awards from various industry leaders including EGR, SBC, SIGMA, and many others. Most recently, Soft2Bet received three major awards at the prestigious Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025, including Executive of the Year (Poliavich), Platform Provider of the Year (Soft2Bet), and Product Launch of the Year (MEGA).