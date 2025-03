Arizona sports betting revenue drops in December

Revenue decreased by 28 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $849.3m in December 2024, up 20.2 per cent year-on-year, but 5.4 per cent behind November’s record of $867.6m. Online spending amounted to $844.3m, while retail sportsbooks took $5.1m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming reported that adjusted gross event wagering receipts before free bet deductions were $49.3m, down 28 per cent year-on-year and 41.4 per cent behind November. Online gross receipts amounted to $49.3m and retail $45,000.

In December 2024, some $23.5m was deducted in free bets and other promotions. As such, adjusted gross event wagering receipts totalled $25.8m, down 44.2 per cent year-on-year and 55.1 per cent behind November.

FanDuel led the market with $20.7m in gross revenue from a $276.2m handle. DraftKings reported $16.3m from a $275.6m handle and BetMGM $3.9m from $112.3m. Arizona collected $2.6m in taxes, almost all came from online sports betting, which is taxed at 10 per cent. Retail betting, taxed at 8 per cent, generated just $3,600.