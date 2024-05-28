Betr receives initial approval to operate in Maryland

It still needs approval from the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

US.- Betr has received initial approval from the Maryland Lottery to receive a sports betting licence in the state. The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission will have to approve before the firm receives a licence.

In January, Betr announced market access deals for online sportsbooks and casino in Pennsylvania and for online sportsbook in Colorado and Kentucky. The deal in Pennsylvania is with the Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies. In Colorado, Betr signed a deal with Boulter Developments, and in Kentucky, it has secured online sportsbook market access with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. All deals are subject to regulatory approval in selected states.

Maryland casinos generate $163.2m in gaming revenue in April

Maryland’s six casinos generated $163.2m in gaming revenue in April, down 6.6 per cent compared to April 2023 and 8.3 per cent compared to March 2024. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $68m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $60.8m. Horseshoe Casino generated $14.6m, Hollywood Casino $7.9m, Ocean Downs Casino $7.3m and Rocky Gap Casino $7.2m.